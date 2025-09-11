Belpointe Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,499 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,981,854 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,922,633,000 after purchasing an additional 348,895 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 6.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,380,866 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,485,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,552 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 6.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,077,928 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $779,433,000 after purchasing an additional 358,916 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,909,297 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $757,808,000 after purchasing an additional 223,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,530,260 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $709,201,000 after purchasing an additional 60,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of EOG stock opened at $120.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.85. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $102.52 and a one year high of $138.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Melius Research began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.52.

Read Our Latest Report on EOG

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $472,737.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 45,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,671.35. The trade was a 7.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.