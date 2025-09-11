Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC Has $11.12 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,528 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $11,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. HRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. HRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM opened at $140.78 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $112.05 and a 52 week high of $140.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.56 and a 200-day moving average of $130.67.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.