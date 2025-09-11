American Express Company $AXP is Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,288 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up approximately 6.1% of Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $44,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Express from $249.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. DZ Bank cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $327.00 target price (up previously from $300.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on American Express from $371.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.45.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE AXP opened at $323.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.60. American Express Company has a 1-year low of $220.43 and a 1-year high of $332.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $17.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 14.78%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.50, for a total transaction of $15,475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 10,957 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,191.50. This trade represents a 82.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 23,505 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total value of $7,671,326.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 123,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,343,574.81. This trade represents a 15.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 269,996 shares of company stock worth $85,261,270 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Articles

