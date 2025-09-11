Strategic Financial Services Inc. Acquires 332 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Strategic Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 10.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Motco grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 397.6% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.56.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $80.29 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $50.22 and a 1-year high of $84.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.09. The company has a market capitalization of $257.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.25.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 16.82%.The business had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

