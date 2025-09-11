Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Position Boosted by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,241,941 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 256,415 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.2% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $76,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 160.4% during the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 224.7% in the first quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 15,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $1,027,222.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 309,543 shares in the company, valued at $20,281,257.36. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $2,036,012.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 639,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,576,570. This represents a 4.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,953 shares of company stock valued at $5,637,512. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $68.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.85 and a 52 week high of $72.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair raised shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.53.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

