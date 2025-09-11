Mattson Financial Services LLC Acquires 190 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Mattson Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,604 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Mattson Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,997,260 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,433,585,000 after buying an additional 509,255 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Netflix by 2.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,732,066 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,940,505,000 after buying an additional 304,399 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Netflix by 109,524.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,835,722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,239,576,000 after buying an additional 8,827,662 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Netflix by 1.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,194,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,844,436,000 after buying an additional 53,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Netflix by 8.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,664,818 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,350,083,000 after buying an additional 356,617 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,162.40, for a total transaction of $3,023,402.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,290,418.40. The trade was a 41.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total value of $2,344,973.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 12,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,793,240.64. This represents a 13.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,348 shares of company stock worth $109,498,489 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Zacks Research cut Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Netflix from $1,070.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Netflix from $1,440.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,317.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,247.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.60. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $660.80 and a 52-week high of $1,341.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,222.12 and a 200 day moving average of $1,128.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.