Mattson Financial Services LLC Boosts Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Mattson Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 1.3% of Mattson Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Mattson Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GDS Wealth Management increased its position in Chevron by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 1,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Clayton Financial Group LLC increased its position in Chevron by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Chevron by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 1.9%

NYSE:CVX opened at $157.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $272.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.90. Chevron Corporation has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $168.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.88.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. Chevron’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 88.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,960. This represents a 77.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at $222,102,023.50. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.80.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

