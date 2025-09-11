Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Acquired by GK Wealth Management LLC

GK Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. GK Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Addison Capital Co grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Turn8 Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 83,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,133,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 13,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ opened at $580.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $567.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $519.55. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $583.77.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.5911 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.