The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Bought by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,653 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 71,001 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,905,000 after purchasing an additional 11,837 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 216,293 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $24,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 29,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 17,068 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 533,328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $59,493,000 after purchasing an additional 238,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $115.91 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.64 and a 200-day moving average of $108.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $208.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.18.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

