Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in AT&T Inc. $T

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,172 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 182.1% in the 1st quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on T shares. Hsbc Global Res downgraded AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. HSBC downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock opened at $29.21 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $29.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $208.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.44.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.29%.The business had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.07%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

