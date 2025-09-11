Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Bought by Wealth Management Associates Inc.

Wealth Management Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 42.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,297 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Wealth Management Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 86.3% during the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 79.2% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 250.0% during the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 59.7% during the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. China Renaissance reissued a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $303.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA opened at $347.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.11 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $326.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.57. The company has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 201.03, a P/E/G ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 2.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.The business had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $42,034,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 697,031 shares in the company, valued at $244,162,988.99. The trade was a 14.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total transaction of $918,302.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,057.28. This represents a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,606 shares of company stock valued at $44,724,662. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

