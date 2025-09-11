SPDR Gold Shares $GLD is Intrua Financial LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 3.2% of Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $22,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $335.26 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $231.09 and a one year high of $338.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.74.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

