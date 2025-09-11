8,619 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Acquired by Fortis Capital Advisors LLC

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 155.9% in the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 305.1% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $296,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 170,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,175,555. This represents a 1.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $3,013,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 86,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,319.02. This represents a 26.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,696 shares of company stock valued at $4,632,774 over the last quarter. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on UBER. Wall Street Zen downgraded Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Wedbush cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.06.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UBER

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $94.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.54 and its 200 day moving average is $84.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.33 and a fifty-two week high of $97.71.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 59.96%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.