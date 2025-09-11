365,943 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 365,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $134,114,000. Home Depot accounts for 0.6% of Strs Ohio’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 99,400.7% during the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 18,975,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,954,431,000 after acquiring an additional 18,956,701 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 39,194.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,236,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,517,230,000 after acquiring an additional 10,210,851 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,076,592,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 19.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,253,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,391,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,415,278 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,282,398,000 after purchasing an additional 891,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $398.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 target price on Home Depot and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.52.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $413.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.31 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The company has a market capitalization of $411.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $387.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The company had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 3,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.23, for a total transaction of $1,551,900.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,235 shares in the company, valued at $9,941,924.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total value of $2,265,740.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,635,234.11. This represents a 25.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,532 shares of company stock worth $18,648,987 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

