McKesson Corporation $MCK Shares Sold by Strategic Financial Services Inc.

Strategic Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. McKesson makes up about 0.3% of Strategic Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Strategic Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in McKesson by 54.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in McKesson by 16.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in McKesson by 18.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in McKesson by 4.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 183,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,556 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in McKesson by 12.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 155,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,950,000 after acquiring an additional 17,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 11,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.63, for a total value of $8,418,165.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,012 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,987.56. This trade represents a 74.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.67, for a total value of $218,347.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,031.19. This represents a 33.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,560 shares of company stock worth $30,438,602. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE:MCK opened at $705.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $87.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $697.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $692.62. McKesson Corporation has a 12-month low of $464.42 and a 12-month high of $737.89.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.33 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $97.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.93 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 196.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. McKesson’s payout ratio is 13.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on McKesson from $766.00 to $772.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $810.00 price target (up from $770.00) on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on McKesson from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $725.10.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

