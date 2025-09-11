MBL Wealth LLC Invests $203,000 in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 467.8% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 10,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,420 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth about $1,000,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,651,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth about $3,116,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective (down from $650.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $630.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.00.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.77, for a total value of $2,228,709.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 15,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,339,847.09. This represents a 19.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.01, for a total transaction of $6,694,687.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 71,615 shares in the company, valued at $42,181,951.15. The trade was a 13.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,031 shares of company stock valued at $13,168,999 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $387.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $594.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $506.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.14. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $365.74 and a one year high of $651.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 6.85.

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.