Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 322,070 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Advisors Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 928,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 322,070 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 2.4% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $155,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% during the first quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Challenger Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% during the first quarter. Challenger Wealth Management now owns 3,504 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 3,876 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.46, for a total value of $245,968.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 23,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,312,013.72. This represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total transaction of $10,731,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 482,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,540,070.44. This represents a 7.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 702,758 shares valued at $184,975,481. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Arete Research raised Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 5th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective (up from $304.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.92.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $369.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.85. The company has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 94.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.16. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.10 and a 12-month high of $372.97.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

