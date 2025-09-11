SWS Partners Acquires 318 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

SWS Partners boosted its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,043 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Oracle were worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 284.9% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $233.87 per share, for a total transaction of $112,257.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,170,865.70. The trade was a 2.22% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 15,880 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.48, for a total value of $4,041,142.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 99,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,247,469.76. This represents a 13.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,183 shares of company stock valued at $10,353,198. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Oracle from $271.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Oracle from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a $345.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Oracle from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.84.

Oracle stock opened at $328.40 on Thursday. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $345.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $242.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.57. The stock has a market cap of $922.41 billion, a PE ratio of 76.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.46.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 80.42% and a net margin of 21.08%.The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 46.08%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

