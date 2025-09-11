Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC Takes Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,729 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.0% during the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 1,245 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the first quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.6% during the first quarter. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 7,440 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. Barclays increased their price objective on Oracle from $221.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Oracle from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Oracle from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Oracle from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.84.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $328.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $922.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.46. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $242.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 80.42% and a net margin of 21.08%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total value of $3,211,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 60,722 shares in the company, valued at $13,000,580.20. This trade represents a 19.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $233.87 per share, with a total value of $112,257.60. Following the purchase, the director owned 22,110 shares in the company, valued at $5,170,865.70. This trade represents a 2.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,183 shares of company stock worth $10,353,198 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

