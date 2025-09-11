Apeiron RIA LLC Sells 556 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Apeiron RIA LLC trimmed its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,509 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its stake in Oracle by 782.0% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 69,217 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $9,751,000 after acquiring an additional 61,369 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Oracle in the first quarter worth about $108,572,000. GK Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 13.1% during the first quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 10.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 23,887 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $328.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $242.19 and a 200-day moving average of $188.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $345.72. The firm has a market cap of $922.41 billion, a PE ratio of 76.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.46.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 80.42%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total value of $3,211,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 60,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,000,580.20. This trade represents a 19.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 15,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.48, for a total transaction of $4,041,142.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 99,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,247,469.76. This trade represents a 13.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,183 shares of company stock valued at $10,353,198 over the last three months. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ORCL. Loop Capital set a $135.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Oracle from $145.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $368.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.84.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

