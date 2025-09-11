Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Sold by Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC

Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,118 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 0.3% of Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $295.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total value of $125,739,356.34. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 38,188,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,132,574,604.75. The trade was a 1.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $795,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 33,352 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,615.76. This represents a 8.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 702,758 shares valued at $184,975,481. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $369.57 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.10 and a 1-year high of $372.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 94.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $296.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.85.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.20%.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

