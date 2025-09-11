Head-To-Head Analysis: Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) & Inspire Veterinary Partners (NASDAQ:IVP)

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) and Inspire Veterinary Partners (NASDAQ:IVP – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Procter & Gamble has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inspire Veterinary Partners has a beta of -1.17, meaning that its stock price is 217% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Procter & Gamble and Inspire Veterinary Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Procter & Gamble 18.95% 32.69% 13.49% Inspire Veterinary Partners -84.39% -641.93% -61.41%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

65.8% of Procter & Gamble shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.8% of Inspire Veterinary Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Procter & Gamble shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 45.6% of Inspire Veterinary Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Procter & Gamble and Inspire Veterinary Partners”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Procter & Gamble $84.28 billion 4.37 $15.97 billion $6.51 24.19 Inspire Veterinary Partners $16.59 million 0.19 -$14.26 million ($11.29) -0.08

Procter & Gamble has higher revenue and earnings than Inspire Veterinary Partners. Inspire Veterinary Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Procter & Gamble, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Procter & Gamble and Inspire Veterinary Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Procter & Gamble 0 7 10 1 2.67 Inspire Veterinary Partners 0 0 0 0 0.00

Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus price target of $175.12, indicating a potential upside of 11.20%. Given Procter & Gamble’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Procter & Gamble is more favorable than Inspire Veterinary Partners.

Summary

Procter & Gamble beats Inspire Veterinary Partners on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co. engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances. The Health Care segment includes oral care products like toothbrushes, toothpaste, and personal health care such as gastrointestinal, rapid diagnostics, respiratory, and vitamins, minerals, and supplements. The Fabric and Home care segment consists of fabric enhancers, laundry additives and detergents, and air, dish, and surface care. The Baby, Feminine and Family Care segment sells baby wipes, diapers, and pants, adult incontinence, feminine care, paper towels, tissues, and toilet paper. The company was founded by William Procter and James Gamble in 1837 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

About Inspire Veterinary Partners

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. owns and operates veterinary hospitals in the United States. The company specializes in small animal general practice hospitals, which serve companion pets, canine, and feline breeds, including equine care. Its hospitals provide preventive care for companion animals consisting of annual health exams and parasite control; dental health; nutrition and body condition counseling; neurological examinations; radiology; bloodwork; and skin and coat health, and other breed specific preventive care services. It also offers surgical services, which include soft tissue procedures, such as spays and neuters, mass removals, splenectomies, gastropexies, orthopedic procedures, and other surgical offerings; and care and alternative procedures, such as acupuncture, chiropractic, and other health and wellness services. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

