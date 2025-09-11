iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL Shares Acquired by Wealth Management Associates Inc.

Wealth Management Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Wealth Management Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 412.9% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 64,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,937,000 after acquiring an additional 51,524 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 157,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,883,000 after acquiring an additional 17,337 shares in the last quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $385,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,286,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $189.63 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $148.34 and a 12 month high of $187.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.71. The company has a market cap of $54.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

