Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Has $973,000 Stock Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,507,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,115,065,000 after acquiring an additional 692,124 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 6.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,131,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,486 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 0.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,599,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,344,000 after acquiring an additional 54,765 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the first quarter worth $1,606,840,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,184,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,382,000 after acquiring an additional 628,458 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Friday, August 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.92.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of GE opened at $283.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $267.93 and a 200-day moving average of $232.56. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $159.36 and a one year high of $284.41. The company has a market cap of $300.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

