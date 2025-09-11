Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Shares Sold by Anchor Investment Management LLC

Anchor Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Daiwa America lowered shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.2%

BMY opened at $47.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.33. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1-year low of $42.96 and a 1-year high of $63.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.35.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.39. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 80.04%. The firm had revenue of $12.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. Analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Insider Activity at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $2,650,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 167,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,048.07. The trade was a 25.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

