Intrua Financial LLC Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Intrua Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 40.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,406 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 135,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,372,000 after purchasing an additional 69,920 shares during the last quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 24,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,058,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $467.21 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $316.14 and a 52-week high of $470.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $454.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $413.64. The stock has a market cap of $186.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

