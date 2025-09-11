Addison Capital Co Lowers Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Addison Capital Co reduced its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up approximately 1.5% of Addison Capital Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 79.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 87.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 141.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $149.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.70 and a 52 week high of $200.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZTS. Leerink Partners downgraded Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.88.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

