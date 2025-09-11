3,215 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Purchased by GK Wealth Management LLC

GK Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,215 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 155.9% in the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 305.1% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $3,013,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 86,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,319.02. This represents a 26.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 11,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total value of $1,061,523.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 416,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,184,206.28. This trade represents a 2.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,696 shares of company stock valued at $4,632,774 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UBER. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.06.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $94.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.43. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.33 and a 12-month high of $97.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 59.96% and a net margin of 26.68%.The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

