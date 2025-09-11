Silicon Valley Capital Partners Acquires 500 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Arista Networks were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.5% in the first quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in Arista Networks by 2.7% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,785,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.22, for a total value of $243,175,176.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,698,074 shares in the company, valued at $776,191,640.28. This represents a 23.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,334,926 shares of company stock worth $795,392,998. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $150.96 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $151.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.44.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Arista Networks from $89.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Arista Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.79.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

