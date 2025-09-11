Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Has $4.27 Million Stake in Southern Company (The) $SO

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL trimmed its holdings in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. Southern comprises about 1.6% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Southern by 23.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 21,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 4.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 0.4% during the first quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 32,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 39.1% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 80,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,376,000 after buying an additional 22,546 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth about $945,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Southern from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Southern from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Southern from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.92.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $91.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.07. Southern Company has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $96.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.41.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Southern has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.500-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS. Analysts predict that Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 13,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 93,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,897,795. This trade represents a 12.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.