Jacobi Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Jacobi Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 807,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,080,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Retirement Solution LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 154,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,230,000 after buying an additional 21,254 shares during the period. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $264,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $599.68 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $601.75. The company has a market capitalization of $720.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $584.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $545.88.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

