SWAN Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

SWAN Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,482 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 6.0% of SWAN Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. SWAN Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $12,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 594,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,412,000 after purchasing an additional 77,731 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG stock opened at $214.63 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $169.32 and a 1-year high of $215.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $208.54 and its 200 day moving average is $199.35. The company has a market cap of $96.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

