Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $32.19 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 230,269 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,328 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $32,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SWS Partners grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. SWS Partners now owns 18,043 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. MBL Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 10,239 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,916 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 87,969 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $12,294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets set a $345.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.84.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 15,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.48, for a total transaction of $4,041,142.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 99,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,247,469.76. This trade represents a 13.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total transaction of $770,655.96. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,337,214.04. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,183 shares of company stock worth $10,353,198. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $328.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $922.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $242.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.57. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 80.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.08%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

