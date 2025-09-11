Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Sold by BOS Asset Management LLC

BOS Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,763 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter worth $6,649,117,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 37.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,968,270,000 after purchasing an additional 17,985,046 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 18,179.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,276,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,892,548,000 after purchasing an additional 17,181,652 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 16.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,854,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,333,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550,647 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 36.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,758,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,638,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245,345 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $369.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $296.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 94.28, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.16. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.10 and a 52-week high of $372.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 56,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.75, for a total value of $14,176,042.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 361,937 shares in the company, valued at $91,117,639.75. This trade represents a 13.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.17, for a total value of $10,486,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 974,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,393,429.84. This trade represents a 3.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 702,758 shares worth $184,975,481. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. HSBC raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Broadcom from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadcom

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.