Mattson Financial Services LLC Has $2.94 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Mattson Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,555 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Mattson Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter worth $6,649,117,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Broadcom by 37.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,968,270,000 after purchasing an additional 17,985,046 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 18,179.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,276,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,892,548,000 after purchasing an additional 17,181,652 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 16.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,854,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,333,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550,647 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Broadcom by 36.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,758,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,638,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $363.38 per share, for a total transaction of $181,690.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 35,602 shares in the company, valued at $12,937,054.76. This represents a 1.42% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total value of $125,739,356.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 38,188,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,132,574,604.75. This trade represents a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 702,758 shares valued at $184,975,481. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Broadcom from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Broadcom from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Broadcom from $295.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.92.

Broadcom Stock Up 9.8%

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $369.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 94.28, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $296.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.85. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.10 and a 52-week high of $372.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.20%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

