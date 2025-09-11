Rollins Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Rollins Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total transaction of $902,649.70. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,632 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,586.40. The trade was a 20.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 2,324 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $952,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,835,970. The trade was a 25.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,653 shares of company stock worth $8,943,642 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE CAT opened at $422.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.41. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $267.30 and a 12 month high of $441.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $418.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 14.95%.The business had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $500.00 to $495.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $414.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on Caterpillar from $460.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Caterpillar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $476.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $457.20.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

