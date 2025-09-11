Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Sold by Plato Investment Management Ltd

Plato Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,922 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 5.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Orca Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 1.5% during the first quarter. Orca Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Sunpointe LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.1% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,561 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Up 3.5%

Micron Technology stock opened at $140.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 1.47. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $142.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.34. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.41%.The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.650 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Arete Research upgraded Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.54.

Read Our Latest Report on MU

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 80,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total value of $9,852,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 275,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,877,251.72. The trade was a 22.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.32, for a total value of $3,716,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 264,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,864,415.52. This trade represents a 11.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 268,446 shares of company stock valued at $32,908,469. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.