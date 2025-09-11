McAdam LLC Sells 444 Shares of Cintas Corporation $CTAS

McAdam LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTAS. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in Cintas by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 514,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 37,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 8,009 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 91,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,683,000 after purchasing an additional 21,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,133,000. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Price Performance

Cintas stock opened at $201.40 on Thursday. Cintas Corporation has a one year low of $180.78 and a one year high of $229.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $216.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.67, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. Cintas had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 17.53%.The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.710-4.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 17,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $3,821,790.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 622,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,557,080.80. This trade represents a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 5,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total value of $1,136,121.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,945 shares in the company, valued at $4,904,049.15. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CTAS. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cintas from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cintas from $233.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cintas from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.54.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

