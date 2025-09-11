IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 185 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $7,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 75.0% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 56 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 132.0% during the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth $32,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $743.64, for a total transaction of $7,436,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,043,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,626,774.48. This trade represents a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hadi Partovi bought 1,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $740.00 per share, with a total value of $1,004,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 237,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,074,120. This represents a 0.57% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,865 shares of company stock valued at $34,362,833. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AXON stock opened at $747.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.58, a PEG ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $762.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $682.93. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $353.91 and a fifty-two week high of $885.91.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.58. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 13.64%.The company had revenue of $668.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Axon Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AXON shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $885.00 price target on Axon Enterprise and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $840.00 price target (up previously from $820.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $895.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $837.69.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

