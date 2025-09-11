Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 6,914 Shares of NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,662 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,914 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Roxbury Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 587 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. UBS Group began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Sunday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on NIKE from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Zacks Research upgraded NIKE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. HSBC upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $6,535,902.54. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 744,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,566,938.84. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Trading Up 0.8%

NIKE stock opened at $74.22 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $90.62. The stock has a market cap of $109.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.91.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. NIKE had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 6.95%.The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

