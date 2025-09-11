IFM Investors Pty Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $12,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 10,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 10,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in PayPal by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 219,402 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Down 3.0%

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $65.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.85 and a 52 week high of $93.66.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 25.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CAO Chris Natali sold 7,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $492,523.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $265,282.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,279.68. The trade was a 18.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,102 shares of company stock worth $1,046,607 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

