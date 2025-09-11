Ellsworth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,883 Shares of Target Corporation $TGT

Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,828 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Target by 407.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,970,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,666,672,000 after purchasing an additional 12,825,586 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Target by 1,364.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,289,692 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $343,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,035 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Target during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,361,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,370,062 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $560,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Target by 572.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,223,965 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Performance

Target stock opened at $90.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.05 and its 200 day moving average is $100.64. Target Corporation has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $161.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.01. Target had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 3.72%.The company had revenue of $24.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Target from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Loop Capital set a $95.00 target price on Target in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Target from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Target from $160.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TGT

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.