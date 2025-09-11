Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Holdings Raised by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.9% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 price target (up from $164.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.29.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.7%

JNJ stock opened at $175.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $423.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.12. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $181.16.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.61%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

