Integrity Alliance LLC. Grows Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Integrity Alliance LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 574.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PH. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 66,111.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,735,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,054,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,791 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at $933,089,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,277,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,448,241,000 after buying an additional 1,137,564 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,443,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,485,042,000 after buying an additional 842,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 865,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,783,000 after acquiring an additional 265,768 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $765.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $97.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $734.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $666.88. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 52 week low of $488.45 and a 52 week high of $773.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.79%.The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 26.55%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,361 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.66, for a total value of $3,195,130.26. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $9,612,499.20. This trade represents a 24.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Angela R. Ives sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.36, for a total value of $589,161.60. Following the sale, the vice president owned 2,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,153.28. The trade was a 22.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,039 shares of company stock valued at $10,356,566 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PH. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $717.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $831.00 price target (up from $709.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, July 14th. Mizuho set a $785.00 price objective on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $809.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $770.94.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

