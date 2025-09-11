Glenview Trust co Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Glenview Trust co lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,358.3% during the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 76,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,226,000 after acquiring an additional 73,084 shares during the period. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. now owns 5,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,622,000 after purchasing an additional 21,522 shares in the last quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $92.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $66.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.14 and a fifty-two week high of $93.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.60.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

