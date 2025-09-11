Addison Capital Co Increases Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Addison Capital Co lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 29.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 8,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 27.8% in the first quarter. SWS Partners now owns 68,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 14,884 shares in the last quarter. Siren L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 636.2% during the first quarter. Siren L.L.C. now owns 36,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 31,808 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 108.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 116,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,171,000 after acquiring an additional 60,649 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Mark Casper sold 3,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total value of $217,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,743.05. The trade was a 14.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $87,885.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 29,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,682. The trade was a 4.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,783 shares of company stock valued at $407,716 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MRVL shares. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $67.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $57.85 billion, a PE ratio of -516.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.85. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.08 and a 52 week high of $127.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.45.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 11.01%. The company’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. Research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -184.62%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

