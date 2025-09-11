Glenview Trust co Cuts Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp $USB

Glenview Trust co reduced its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,413 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USB has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.55.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $1,099,509.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 70,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,833.64. This represents a 25.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $49.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.96. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $35.18 and a 1-year high of $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $76.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. U.S. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.85%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

