MBB Public Markets I LLC Acquires Shares of 611 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 611 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $1,430,000. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 8,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 11,017 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 14,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,324,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $4,395,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $477.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $180.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $464.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $452.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.46 and a fifty-two week high of $623.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.37 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.95%.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.50, for a total value of $200,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 113,762 shares in the company, valued at $56,937,881. This trade represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total transaction of $189,662.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,408.97. This trade represents a 14.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,066 shares of company stock worth $14,182,963 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $553.00 to $567.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective (up from $525.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $570.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $589.38.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

