SageView Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in Deere & Company $DE

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 61,215.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,753,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $822,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,163 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $571,073,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $149,057,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Deere & Company by 4.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,876,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,227,258,000 after acquiring an additional 286,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in Deere & Company by 50.4% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 771,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,275,000 after acquiring an additional 258,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.9%

Deere & Company stock opened at $471.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $127.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $499.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $490.41. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $378.66 and a 52 week high of $533.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.72%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Barclays raised their price target on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $619.00 to $602.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Deere & Company from $560.00 to $566.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $520.87.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

