Anchor Investment Management LLC Has $923,000 Stake in The Boeing Company $BA

Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,411 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $393,736,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,500,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,655,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,197,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,327 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 19,333.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 997,888 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $170,190,000 after purchasing an additional 992,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Boeing by 243.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 754,550 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $128,689,000 after purchasing an additional 535,060 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on BA. Bank of America boosted their target price on Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $212.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.77.

Boeing Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of BA stock opened at $227.41 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $128.88 and a 12 month high of $242.69. The firm has a market cap of $171.96 billion, a PE ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $228.66 and a 200-day moving average of $198.67.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $22.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.13 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.90) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total transaction of $867,103.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,248,637.62. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $226.10 per share, for a total transaction of $497,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,420. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

